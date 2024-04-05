Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Stephanie Okey Sells 17,500 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Okey sold 17,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $49.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

