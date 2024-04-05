Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Raised to $7.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Erasca from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Erasca by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
