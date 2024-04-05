Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $396.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $427.00 to $396.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Humana stock opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

