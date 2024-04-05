Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 4,271,358 shares of company stock worth $127,076,482 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

