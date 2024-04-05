Financial Institutions’ (FISI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FISI. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 110.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 217,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

