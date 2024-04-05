Evercore ISI Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $272.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $251.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.02. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

