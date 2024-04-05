StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.4 %

EVOK opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

