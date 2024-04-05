Disc Medicine’s (IRON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

