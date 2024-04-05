Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.67.
Several research firms have commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Hess
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,456.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Hess Stock Performance
Shares of HES opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
See Also
