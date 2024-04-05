Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $130.76

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. Oracle has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.