RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RH by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 5.2 %

RH stock opened at $282.81 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

