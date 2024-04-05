Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.23.

BRP Stock Down 3.0 %

DOO opened at C$97.32 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.00.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.