Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $999.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,674,000 after buying an additional 152,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

