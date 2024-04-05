Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI opened at $1.30 on Monday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.