Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $10,788,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

