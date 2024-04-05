Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 93.75%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
