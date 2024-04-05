Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 298,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.