StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

