Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.91 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

