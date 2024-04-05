Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

