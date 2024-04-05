Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

EVBG opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 10,789.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 546,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

