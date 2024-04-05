Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876,193.24, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Impac Mortgage
