StockNews.com Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 36.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

