KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.11.

KB Home Stock Down 2.6 %

KBH stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

