Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $3.80

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

