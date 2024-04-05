The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CC opened at $27.29 on Friday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

