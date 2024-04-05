Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

ATLX opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.14. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

