Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

