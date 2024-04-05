Truist Financial Trims First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Target Price to $34.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

FFIN stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

