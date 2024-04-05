Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $15.23 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $238.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

