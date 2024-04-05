Truist Financial Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

