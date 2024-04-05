ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ON by 243.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

