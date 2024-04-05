J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $200.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $194.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

