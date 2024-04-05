BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

