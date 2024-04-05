Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $2,184,200.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $216.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 635.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average is $197.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $342,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

