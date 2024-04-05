Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $898,950.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $898,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,427.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

