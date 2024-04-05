PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

