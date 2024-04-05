Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $2,671,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 170,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

