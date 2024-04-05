Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CTO Sells $4,089,000.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ GCT opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

