Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.