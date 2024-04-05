StockNews.com Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.