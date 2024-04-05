Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $5.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.95 to $5.75 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

Torrid stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 62.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

