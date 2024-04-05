Truist Financial Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $121.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.15.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.