Head-To-Head Analysis: RealReal (REAL) vs. The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RealReal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.80%. Given RealReal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.10 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $36.60 million 9.96

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.