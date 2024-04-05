Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.82.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

