Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HRTG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,943. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

