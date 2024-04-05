Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 9.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.