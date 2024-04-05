Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 9.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

BMEA stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.