Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMEA. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

