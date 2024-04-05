Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

NYSE:MLP opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $414.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

