Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Lifted to Outperform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $2,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,649,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,894,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,894,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 997,000 shares of company stock worth $73,005,575. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

