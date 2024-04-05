Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $4.91 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,250,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.